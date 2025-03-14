Some of the new MPs took the oath of office

The Parliament gathered a quorum of 190 MPs and started its work. At the beginning, the Speaker of the Parliament, Natalya Kiselova, read the decision of the Constitutional Court, which declared the election of 16 Members of Parliament as illegal.

"The ruling comes into force from the date it was issued, and therefore, the MPs who were declared unlawfully elected no longer hold the position of a Member of Parliament," she announced, after which she read the names of the new MPs entering the 51st Parliament.

Three new MPs were sworn in at the beginning of today's plenary sitting – Ivaylo Kostadinov (There is Such a People), Ivan Klisurski (There is Such a People), and Samuel Slavov (MECh). Shortly after them, Yavor Haitov (Alliance for Rights and Freeedoms) also took the oath.

It was also announced that Iliyan Iliyev, elected from MECH, had informed the Central Election Commission (CEC) that he did not wish to become an MP and would not take the oath.

The National Assembly also voted on the resignation of Tener Amin.

The Parliament is scheduled to discuss the second reading of the amendments to the Law on Accessibility Requirements for Products and Services. Yesterday, the MPs accepted the proposal by Maya Dimitrova, a representative of "BSP - United Left," for this point to be the first item on the agenda today, March 14.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Time is also allocated for questions and answers, in which Ministers Georgi Georgiev, Marian Bachev, Manol Genov, Petar Dilov, Zhecho Stankov, Daniel Mitov, Georg Georgiev, Borislav Gutsanov, Atanas Zapryanov, Krasimir Valchev, and Silvi Kirilov are expected to participate.

