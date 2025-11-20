БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
'We Continue the Change' Holds Protests in Support of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

Снимка: Victor Borissov

The 'We Continue the Change' party has organised protests in Sofia, Plovdiv and Varna in defence of Varna’s mayor, Blagomir Kotsev. The demonstrations were held under the slogan “Freedom for Political Prisoners”.

Protesters objected to the detention of Mayor Kotsev and the ongoing court case against former Sofia deputy mayor Nikola Barbutov.

According to participants, the prolonged judicial proceedings signal that Bulgaria is straying from the rule of law in favour of political reprisals. As the crowds grew, traffic along the major boulevards Tsar Osvoboditel and Dondukov had to be suspended.

The protest was also backed by MPs from Democratic Bulgaria, the coalition partner of We Continue the Change.

