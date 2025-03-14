НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Police detains officials for embezzlement

The special operation revealed documentary crimes, misuse of property and damage to municipal budget

гдбоп задържа длъжностни лица присвояване
Снимка: ГДБОП
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:48, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Two officials have been detained during a specialized police operation conducted by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDCOC) in the region of Stara Zagora on March 12, under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation has revealed the use of documents with false content and acquisition of other people's property without legal grounds through fictitious contracts for services, inflated invoices for the supply of goods and services from commercial companies, as well as deliveries to the private homes of the detained individuals and their relatives. These included the installation of windows, doors, wardrobes, delivery of furniture, swimming pools, household appliances, electrical installations and equipment, detergents, and other items.

Items worth 10,000 BGN have been seized, along with debit cards, mobile phones, and numerous documents related to the case. It has also been established that the criminal activity caused damage to the municipal budget in the amount of tens of thousands of BGN. Thirteen witnesses have been questioned in connection with the case.

Photos by General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime

The measure for the two detainees has been extended for up to 72 hours, and charges have already been pressed against them. The District Prosecutor's Office in Stara Zagora has submitted a request to the court for a "house arrest" measure for the two defendants.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Central Election Commission announced the names of two more newly elected Members of Parliament
Central Election Commission announced the names of two more newly elected Members of Parliament
16:27, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
 Some of the new MPs took the oath of office
Some of the new MPs took the oath of office
15:10, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
 EPPO in Sofia charges entrepreneur with subsidy fraud involving heating systems
EPPO in Sofia charges entrepreneur with subsidy fraud involving heating systems
15:02, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
 Parliament's Budget Committee adopted draft 2025 state budget at second reading
Parliament's Budget Committee adopted draft 2025 state budget at second reading
12:05, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
 After the Constitutional Court ruling: 9 parties in Parliament, "Velichie" with 10 MPs, majority on the edge with 121 MPs
After the Constitutional Court ruling: 9 parties in Parliament, "Velichie" with 10 MPs, majority on the edge with 121 MPs
20:20, 13.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Ivelin Mihaylov: The facts undeniably show that "Velichie" party enters the Parliament
Ivelin Mihaylov: The facts undeniably show that "Velichie" party enters the Parliament
19:48, 13.03.2025
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
 Bulgarian Socialist Party: We continue to work for stability
Bulgarian Socialist Party: We continue to work for stability
19:13, 13.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 On the World Kidney Day "Pirogov" hospital organised free preventive check-ups
On the World Kidney Day "Pirogov" hospital organised free preventive check-ups
18:25, 13.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
 "Flesh" - the debut film of Dimitar Stoyanovich will be released in theaters this Friday
"Flesh" - the debut film of Dimitar Stoyanovich will be released in theaters this Friday
17:29, 13.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 President Rumen Radev advocates for machine voting to combat election violations
President Rumen Radev advocates for machine voting to combat election violations
17:08, 13.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Treatment against ticks, mosquitoes and rodents in Sofia starts earlier this year
Treatment against ticks, mosquitoes and rodents in Sofia starts earlier this year
16:57, 13.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
 Half of the bee colonies have not survived in recent months in the district of Ruse
Half of the bee colonies have not survived in recent months in the district of Ruse
16:51, 13.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
EPPO in Sofia charges entrepreneur with subsidy fraud involving heating systems
EPPO in Sofia charges entrepreneur with subsidy fraud involving heating systems
After the Constitutional Court ruling: 9 parties in Parliament, "Velichie" with 10 MPs, majority on the edge with 121 MPs
After the Constitutional Court ruling: 9 parties in Parliament, "Velichie" with 10 MPs, majority on the edge with 121 MPs
Ivelin Mihaylov: The facts undeniably show that "Velichie" party enters the Parliament
Ivelin Mihaylov: The facts undeniably show that "Velichie" party enters the Parliament
Treatment against ticks, mosquitoes and rodents in Sofia starts earlier this year
Treatment against ticks, mosquitoes and rodents in Sofia starts earlier this year
Half of the bee colonies have not survived in recent months in the district of Ruse
Half of the bee colonies have not survived in recent months in the district of Ruse
Forest fire rages near Tsarevo
Forest fire rages near Tsarevo
Топ 24
Най-четени
Путин се съгласи на примирие с Украйна - какви са условията
Путин се съгласи на примирие с Украйна - какви са условията
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10 депутати, мнозинство на ръба със 121
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10...
Ивелин Михайлов пред БНТ: Фактите показват безспорно, че "Величие" влиза в НС
Ивелин Михайлов пред БНТ: Фактите показват безспорно, че...
Окончателно: "Величие" влиза с 10 депутати в парламента
Окончателно: "Величие" влиза с 10 депутати в парламента
Служителите на БНТ с подписка за достойно възнаграждение
Служителите на БНТ с подписка за достойно възнаграждение
Пълна забрана на телефони и електронни устройства в училище, включително и в междучасията?
Пълна забрана на телефони и електронни устройства в училище,...
Лига Европа: Манчестър Юн е на четвъртфинал след разгром над Реал Сосиедад
Лига Европа: Манчестър Юн е на четвъртфинал след разгром над Реал...
Арестуваха мъж и жена, снимали и продавали видеа с насилие върху животни
Арестуваха мъж и жена, снимали и продавали видеа с насилие върху...
Част от новите народни представители положиха клетва
Част от новите народни представители положиха клетва
Българският национален отбор по плуване се готви в новооткрития басейн в Пловдив
Българският национален отбор по плуване се готви в новооткрития басейн в Пловдив
ГДБОП задържа длъжностни лица за присвояване
ГДБОП задържа длъжностни лица за присвояване