Police detains officials for embezzlement

Two officials have been detained during a specialized police operation conducted by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDCOC) in the region of Stara Zagora on March 12, under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation has revealed the use of documents with false content and acquisition of other people's property without legal grounds through fictitious contracts for services, inflated invoices for the supply of goods and services from commercial companies, as well as deliveries to the private homes of the detained individuals and their relatives. These included the installation of windows, doors, wardrobes, delivery of furniture, swimming pools, household appliances, electrical installations and equipment, detergents, and other items.

Items worth 10,000 BGN have been seized, along with debit cards, mobile phones, and numerous documents related to the case. It has also been established that the criminal activity caused damage to the municipal budget in the amount of tens of thousands of BGN. Thirteen witnesses have been questioned in connection with the case.

Photos by General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime

The measure for the two detainees has been extended for up to 72 hours, and charges have already been pressed against them. The District Prosecutor's Office in Stara Zagora has submitted a request to the court for a "house arrest" measure for the two defendants.

