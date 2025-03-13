Treatment against ticks, mosquitoes and rodents in Sofia starts earlier this year

The treatments against ticks, mosquitoes, and rodents on public grassy areas, in neighbourhoods, cemetery parks, along public transport lines, and near water bodies will begin earlier this year in Sofia. These mandatory preventive activities will take place according to a schedule during dry weather and will continue from mid-March until the Easter holidays.

The treatments will be carried out early in the morning, before 10:00 AM. Areas to be treated will be marked by the contractors in advance with signs providing information about the type of treatment, the pesticide used, the quarantine period, the name of the executing company, and contact details.

The pest control begins on March 14, focusing on mosquito treatment in areas closer to water bodies, including Pancharevo, Novi Iskar, as well as the Central Sofia cemeteries and cemetery parks in Gorna Banya, Knyazhevo, Simeonovo, Dragalevtsi, Darvenitsa, and Bankya (field areas).

In addition to the mandatory treatments, the companies hired by Sofia Municipality will also carry out additional treatments after receiving reports from members of the public about signs of ticks, rodents, fleas, etc., on municipal grounds. These reports should be submitted to the district administration, which is responsible for marking the high-risk areas and organising treatment in those sections.

Specialised monitoring of the treatment process will be carried out by experts from the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate.

