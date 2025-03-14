Partial local elections will be held in several places in Bulgaria on Sunday

Partial local elections will take place on Sunday, March 16, in several places across the country.

A mayor will be elected in the Sofia district of "Oborishte," as well as in the municipality of Dve Mogili.

There will also be partial elections for the mayor of the village of Vurbak in the municipality of Hitrino and the village of Strandzhevo in the municipality of Krumovgrad.

A mayor of the village of Dobroslavtsi in the Sofia municipality will also be elected.

By order of the Sofia mayor, Vasil Terziev, Monday has been declared a non-school day in schools where there will be election polling stations.

