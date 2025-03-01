The Bulgarian tradition of Baba Marta and the Martenitsa on March 1

Every year on 1st of March, Bulgarians celebrate a centuries-old tradition called the day of Baba Marta (baba means ‘Grandma’ and Marta means ‘March’), related to sending off the winter and welcoming the approaching spring.

Baba Marta’s holiday in Bulgarian traditions symbolises spring and brings wishes for health and fertility at the start of a new cycle in nature. It is believed to have originated from ancient rites connected to pagan agricultural cults toward nature, which were characteristic of the Balkans.

Wearing and giving martenitsas

On that day and a few days afterwards, Bulgarians exchange and wear the so-called “Martenitsas” - a small ornament (usually a tassel, a bracelet or necklace), made of twined red and white threads – woolen, silk, or cotton, which Bulgarians tie around their wrists or clip on their clothes every year on March 1 for health and good luck.

The Martenitsas are given as a gift to friends, family and colleagues to bring them good health, good fortune and a good harvest. In some villages in the mountains, people decorate their houses and domestic animals.

The most typical Martenitsa represents two small dolls, known as Pizho and Penda.

Martenitsas come in a variety of shapes and sizes: bracelets, necklaces, tassels, pompoms and balls. The white is a symbol of purity, innocence, beauty and joy. The red is associated with health, vitality, fertility and bravery.

According to the tradition, people wear Martenitsas for a certain period, the end of which is usually associated with the first signs of spring – seeing a stork (or storks' nest) or a fruit tree in blossom.

Then, they are taken off and tied to a blooming fruit tree to ensure a good harvest.

If the fruit trees have already bloomed, the custom dictates that the marteniitsa should be hidden under a rock or large stone, so its magical power is transferred to the earth and nature.

What are the traditions for Baba Marta's Day?

The oldest woman in the household is expected to thoroughly clean the house before sunrise, take a red fabric – a tablecloth, rug, belt, or apron – outside, and hang it out. It is believed that this will please Baba Marta and gain her favour for the house and its inhabitants. Children, young girls, and brides receive twisted white and red woolen threads – marteniitsi – often tied on their wrists; marteniitsi are also placed on men and elderly people.

Young people must go outside “to be seen by Baba Marta and make her happy,” while older women should not go outside, as it is believed they would "anger Baba Marta." Sometimes, they tie a martenitsa on little children while they are sleeping and tell them that it was Baba Marta.

Baba Marta in the Bulgarian folklore

In Bulgarian folklore, Baba Marta is a mythical figure who brings with her the end of the cold winter and the beginning of spring.

"Grandma Marta" or "Baba Marta" was believed to be a grumpy old lady who changes her mood very rapidly and it reflects in the changeable March weather that on one day it may be warm and sunny, and on the next it may be cold and cloudy.

The belief was that when she was smiling, the weather was sunny and warm, but if she got angry the cold would stay longer and may even snow. By wearing the red and white colours of the Martenitsa, our predecessors asked Baba Marta for mercy. They hoped that it would make winter end quickly and bring spring.

Young and old would take care to keep Baba Marta in a good mood. Young would get up early before anybody else in order to meet the first day of March and rejoice Baba Marta with their youth and beauty. Old women would knit twisted strands of red and white threads to decorate the house. They were believed to protect people from diseases and evil forces. The housewives used to hang out red aprons, belts, rugs or twisted threads in front of their houses, hoping that when Baba Marta saw them, she would laugh and make the Sun shine bright again.

The custom of wearing Martenitsa is probably one of the most interesting Bulgarian traditions. According to one of the many legends, this tradition is associated with the founding of the Bulgarian state in 681 AD. The first martenitsa was made by Ahinora, the wife of Khan Asparuh (the founder of Bulgaria) in the second half of the seventh century, when Asparuh crossed the Danube and found the Bulgarian lands. Ahinora, while waiting for her husband, decided to send him wishes for good health and prosperity. She tied a twisted white and red thread to the leg of a swallow and sent the bird to deliver the message for health and love.

On March 1st, the Orthodox Church also honours the memory of Eudokia of Heliopolis, a holy martyr. She was incredibly beautiful and lived in Syria. She led a carefree life, accumulating wealth through sinful deeds. Her life intersected with that of the wandering monk Germanus, who turned her life around. She heard his prayer, and accepting his teachings, she began to live an honest life, with integrity.

She then endured much suffering and persecution for the sake of her faith, but many followed her along the righteous path. She was beheaded for spreading Christianity during the reign of the Roman Emperor Hadrian.

Martha, Martin and Evdokia celebrate their name day.

Happy holiday!

