КС е готов с решение по делото за законността на изборите за 51-вото НС - обяви за незаконен избора на 16 депутати. "Величие" влиза в парламента

"Flesh" - the debut film of Dimitar Stoyanovich will be released in theaters this Friday

плът дебютният филм димитър стоянович тръгва кината седмица
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:29, 13.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Слушай новините днес

"Flesh," the debut film by Dimitar Stoyanovich, the host of Culture.BG TV programme, will be released in theaters this Friday.

The film is inspired by the theme of hope and explores the battle between the spirit and the flesh, with a focus on people who face difficult and insurmountable circumstances. The movie is part of the programme of the Sofia Film Fest.

"Flesh" is a deeply personal and true story, not only for the director but likely for every viewer. The focus is on a woman slowly dying from cancer and the person closest to her who supports her during this challenging time.

"The most affected are those who are closest to the drama because this diagnosis not only sweeps away, overwhelms, devastates, ruins the life of the sick person but also the closest around them," said actress Plamena Getova.

"In life, there is nothing to fear, and at the end of life, there is nothing to fear. We are fragile beings, limited by time, and it is very important, while we're here on Earth, to try to do meaningful things so that when the inevitable comes—the end of our days—we can be at peace, freeing ourselves and our loved ones from the burden of existence," commented Dimitar Stoyanovich, the screenwriter and director of the film.

The leading roles are played by Plamena Getova, a well-known translator from/into Japanese language and university professor at the height of her career, who learns she has a tumor, and Vesela Babinova, who plays her daughter.

"Everything gets turned upside down, and that's where the challenge for the viewer lies—how, when you're unprepared for such a thing, will you find the strength to overcome everything that's happening to you?" said Plamena Getova, actress.

"A story that affects absolutely every person on this planet—so we should be a bit more responsible towards our lives. Everything is as it is, everything will end when it's meant to, but while it's not over, we still have a bit of work to do here on Earth," added Dimitar Stoyanovich, screenwriter and director of the film.

