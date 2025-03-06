НОВИНИ
Art against drugs: Actors and directors united against drug addiction

Tonight, in Ruse, the premiere of the play "People, Places, and Things" will take place

изкуство дрогата актьори режисьори обединени наркозависимостите
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:54, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Following the increasing incidents of young people using vapes with drugs, the concerning topic has reached the theatrical stage. Actors and directors are coming together to fight against addictions, offering a fresh perspective on the issue.

Tonight, in Ruse, the premiere of the play "People, Places, and Things" will take place. The aim of the play is to encourage young people to reflect on the dangers of illegal substances in a different way.

The theatre team also expressed its support for the BNT's "Don't Breathe Death" campaign.

A parallel between art and addiction: the play "People, Places and Things" aims to touch the youngest audience.

The statistics are alarming: The youngest recorded drug addicts in Bulgaria are just 10 years old.

"The play explores relationships between people, how friendships are gained and lost, and how trust with loved ones can be regained. It is about an actress who loses herself and becomes addicted to alcohol and drugs," said Boyan Ivanov, the director of the play and the head of the Sava Ognyanov Drama Theatre in Ruse.

Eva Danailova, well-known to audiences for her role in the BNT series "The Grapes of Guilt", plays the lead role.

"I myself was once under the grip of alcohol for a long time. I can share my personal experience. I discovered that I clung to it when I felt weak, but really, condemnation and accusations don’t help. I think this is one of the most important campaigns, 'Don’t Breathe Death', and the fight against addictions in the play shows that it stems from weaknesses and traumas," commented Eva Danailova.

BNT's "Don't Breathe Death" campaign is receiving the support of the team.

"This easy accessibility to these vapes is a very serious crime that requires serious measures, but it’s not enough to just ban students from using them because we know what happens when something is forbidden. In my youth circle, we had a friend we lost," added Boyan Ivanov.

After the premiere in Ruse, the play will be performed on 17th March at the National Theatre in Sofia.

