Three arrested for stealing over 1 tonne of fuel

Two employees of the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) and the owner of a car repair shop have been arrested for stealing fuel from locomotives. Diesel fuel tubes were found in their possession during searches.

The two arrested BDZ employees, aged 53 and 38, were detained early in the morning at the "Nadezhda" depot. A total of 11 tubes of diesel were found in their possession. During the searches, the owner of a car repair shop was also detained. He has a criminal record.

Tubes of fuel were also found on the premises. The total amount of fuel found was over 1 tonne. The three men were detained for 24 hours. An investigation is ongoing.