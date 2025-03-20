БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Българската следа в досиетата "Кенеди": Как...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Революционно: Кристи Ковънтри е първата жена президент на...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Орлин Колев беше избран за конституционен съдия
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Премиерът Желязков настоя да се изясни случая с...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Увеличиха присъдите на близнаците Динкови от 3 на 4 г....
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
ЕП иска бързо разследване и наказания за насилието над...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции,...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Васил Терзиев съобщи за саботажи от МОСВ и МВР за...
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Синдикати подаряват лупи на депутатите, БНТ настоява за...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

European Parliament calls for a swift investigation and punishment for the animals abuse in Pernik

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
EN
Запази

This was announced by MEP Emil Radev from the EPP/GERB group

затвор глоба 000 случаи садизъм спрямо животни бизнес

The Intergroup for Animal Welfare in the European Parliament reacted instantly to the case in Pernik, where animals were abused and filmed for money over the years. Today, I am taking a letter from the intergroup, signed by its chairman, to the Bulgarian Prime Minister, to the Minister of Justice and to the Prosecutor General, and I will be meeting most of them today. There is a call for this cruel crime to be investigated very quickly, for fair punishments to be given and for our legislation to be adapted so that we do not allow any more cases of this kind. This is what MEP Emil Radev from the EPP/GERB group said during an interview on BNT's programme "Denyat zapochva" (The Day Begins).

"I have already on Monday brought the issue to the European Commission, because in Europe, unfortunately, during the last term, we have repeatedly insisted the European Commission, which is the only body that can make legislative proposals to bring in the necessary legislation related to animal welfare. Unfortunately, we have wasted a lot of time. However, we can see that the new Commission's priorities include this. That is why the new Commissioner, who is also responsible for health, among other things, has given the necessary signal that he will also work in this area. We in the European Parliament will insist, as I asked a question that should be answered within a month, to see what measures will be taken at European level," the MEP explained.

Radev stressed "a cross-border element" - the people who paid for these cruel videos are not only in Bulgaria, adding:

“Legislation is lagging behind in all cybercrimes because technology is advancing rapidly, and legislation usually falls behind. But here we have a good model – for example, the fight against pedophilia on social media, the fight against terrorism, and the spread of hate speech on social media. So here we have the necessary tools, and we just need to create the required legislation.”

“It is very important because it is proven that those who commit violence against animals will, sooner or later, transfer their violence onto humans.”

"Be the voice of the voiceless" – Pernik residents protest against cruelty on animals

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с антични предмети, водещи към Васил Божков
1
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с...
НА ЖИВО: Депутатите ще гласуват окончателно закона за държавния бюджет днес
2
НА ЖИВО: Депутатите ще гласуват окончателно закона за държавния...
Гледайте България - Република Ирландия на живо по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
3
Гледайте България - Република Ирландия на живо по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
ЕП иска бързо разследване и наказания за насилието над животни в Перник
4
ЕП иска бързо разследване и наказания за насилието над животни в...
Бюджет 2025: Депутатите гледат на второ четене план-сметката на държавата
5
Бюджет 2025: Депутатите гледат на второ четене план-сметката на...
Психиатри на протест, искат достойно заплащане за своя труд
6
Психиатри на протест, искат достойно заплащане за своя труд

Най-четени

51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
1
51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
2
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани, прогнозата на лекарите е добра
3
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани,...
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
4
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни
5
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни
Ситуацията в Кочани е тежка, родители издирват децата си, разказа местен жител пред БНТ
6
Ситуацията в Кочани е тежка, родители издирват децата си, разказа...

More from: Bulgaria

Eurozone countries welcome Bulgaria's progress towards adopting the euro
Eurozone countries welcome Bulgaria's progress towards adopting the euro
Three arrested for stealing over 1 tonne of fuel Three arrested for stealing over 1 tonne of fuel
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Trade unions request additional 250 million BGN for higher wages in various sectors Trade unions request additional 250 million BGN for higher wages in various sectors
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
Enrique Iglesias is coming to Bulgaria for an exclusive show on September 20 Enrique Iglesias is coming to Bulgaria for an exclusive show on September 20
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
The first day of spring 2025 is here The first day of spring 2025 is here
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Chief Prosecutor orders inspection of nightclubs and theaters for fire safety compliance Chief Prosecutor orders inspection of nightclubs and theaters for fire safety compliance
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ