"Be the voice of the voiceless" – Pernik residents protest against animal cruelty

People in Pernik have once again taken to the streets to protest against animal cruelty, following the shocking case of two local residents Gabriela Sashova and Krasimir Georgiev, who were accused of filming and distributing videos of horrific abuse towards animals.

Protesters are calling for harsher punishment for the two accused individuals, who allegedly filmed these acts for money, with payments ranging from 50 to 700 euros depending on the client's preferences.

Such a protest has already taken place in several cities. The protesters are demanding harsher sentences for the two accused individuals, who filmed the videos in exchange for money. Animal protection organisations claim they helped in the arrest of the suspects.

Activists have been collecting evidence for months and have handed it over to the authorities.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News