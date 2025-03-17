НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

"Be the voice of the voiceless" – Pernik residents protest against animal cruelty

The protesters are demanding a harsher sentence for the two accused individuals, who filmed the videos in exchange for payment

Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:17, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

People in Pernik have once again taken to the streets to protest against animal cruelty, following the shocking case of two local residents Gabriela Sashova and Krasimir Georgiev, who were accused of filming and distributing videos of horrific abuse towards animals.

Protesters are calling for harsher punishment for the two accused individuals, who allegedly filmed these acts for money, with payments ranging from 50 to 700 euros depending on the client's preferences.

Such a protest has already taken place in several cities. The protesters are demanding harsher sentences for the two accused individuals, who filmed the videos in exchange for money. Animal protection organisations claim they helped in the arrest of the suspects.

Activists have been collecting evidence for months and have handed it over to the authorities.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

EP President Roberta Metsola spoke with PM Rosen Zhelyazkov about the acts of vandalism against EU building in Sofia
EP President Roberta Metsola spoke with PM Rosen Zhelyazkov about the acts of vandalism against EU building in Sofia
18:38, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 Georgi Kuzmov won the first round of elections for mayor of "Oborishte" region in Sofia
Georgi Kuzmov won the first round of elections for mayor of "Oborishte" region in Sofia
17:16, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
 "The government is stable and has no alternative," Prime Minister says
"The government is stable and has no alternative," Prime Minister says
16:54, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
 Draft law proposes the state to regulate the prices of 22 goods and introduce a cap on markups
Draft law proposes the state to regulate the prices of 22 goods and introduce a cap on markups
15:46, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital
All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital
13:58, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced
Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced
13:39, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 Annual inflation for February in Bulgaria is 4%
Annual inflation for February in Bulgaria is 4%
13:31, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament expressed condolences for victims of night club fire in North Macedonia
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament expressed condolences for victims of night club fire in North Macedonia
12:09, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 President Radev: Bulgaria shares the pain of North Macedonia's people over Kocani fire
President Radev: Bulgaria shares the pain of North Macedonia's people over Kocani fire
11:51, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Bulgaria is ready to accept victims of the fire in North Macedonia for medical treatment
Bulgaria is ready to accept victims of the fire in North Macedonia for medical treatment
11:21, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
 Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria is ready to participate in solution for peace and security for Ukraine
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria is ready to participate in solution for peace and security for Ukraine
19:18, 15.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 Partial local elections will be held in several places in Bulgaria on Sunday
Partial local elections will be held in several places in Bulgaria on Sunday
20:25, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
EP President Roberta Metsola spoke with PM Rosen Zhelyazkov about the acts of vandalism against EU building in Sofia
EP President Roberta Metsola spoke with PM Rosen Zhelyazkov about the acts of vandalism against EU building in Sofia
Georgi Kuzmov won the first round of elections for mayor of "Oborishte" region in Sofia
Georgi Kuzmov won the first round of elections for mayor of "Oborishte" region in Sofia
Draft law proposes the state to regulate the prices of 22 goods and introduce a cap on markups
Draft law proposes the state to regulate the prices of 22 goods and introduce a cap on markups
All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital
All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital
Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced
Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament expressed condolences for victims of night club fire in North Macedonia
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament expressed condolences for victims of night club fire in North Macedonia
Топ 24
Най-четени
"Бутнаха ме на земята и започнаха да ме настъпват" - сълзи и гняв след трагедията в Кочани (ОБЗОР)
"Бутнаха ме на земята и започнаха да ме настъпват" -...
След нощта кошмар в Кочани: Тишина, раздирана от скръб и сълзи
След нощта кошмар в Кочани: Тишина, раздирана от скръб и сълзи
Още трима, пострадали в трагедията в Кочани, бяха транспортирани в "Пирогов"
Още трима, пострадали в трагедията в Кочани, бяха транспортирани в...
България обявява ден на траур заради трагедията в Кочани, съобщи премиерът Желязков
България обявява ден на траур заради трагедията в Кочани, съобщи...
Тъжната статистика на (не)забравените трагедии, белязали живота на десетки семейства
Тъжната статистика на (не)забравените трагедии, белязали живота на...
Трима от пострадалите в трагедията в Кочани са транспортирани във Варна
Трима от пострадалите в трагедията в Кочани са транспортирани във...
Всички пациенти от Кочани са в тежко състояние, заявиха от "Пирогов"
Всички пациенти от Кочани са в тежко състояние, заявиха от...
"Как може да има такава жестокост?" - вълна от гняв след бруталното насилие над животни в Перник
"Как може да има такава жестокост?" - вълна от гняв след...
Трагедията в Кочани: 7-дневен траур в Северна Македония
Трагедията в Кочани: 7-дневен траур в Северна Македония
Церемония "Футболист на годината" за 2024 г. (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
Церемония "Футболист на годината" за 2024 г. (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
Няма да има милост за виновните за трагедията в Кочани, заяви Християн Мицкоски
Няма да има милост за виновните за трагедията в Кочани, заяви Християн Мицкоски