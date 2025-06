A newborn fallow deer is the newest resident at Varna Zoo. The fawn was born today, June 9, and is already closely following its mother.

The young deer does not have a name yet. It is covered in a spotted coat that helps it remain hidden from predators in the wild. In the autumn, its fur will change to the typical coloring of its species. In the safety of the zoo, however, the fawn faces no threats and is sure to become a favourite among visiting children.