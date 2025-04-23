One Dead and Five Injured in Serious Crash Near Isperih

One person has died and five others were injured following a severe traffic accident near the town of Isperih, Northeastern Bulgaria. The deceased is a 56-year-old man. The other five individuals involved in the incident have been hospitalised, with one of them in critical condition. The accident occurred yesterday, April 22, on the road between the villages of Samuil and Kharsovo, involving an SUV and a minibus.

According to initial reports, the accident happened when the SUV veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the minibus. The 56-year-old driver of the SUV died at the scene. The driver of the minibus and two of its passengers have been admitted to the surgical ward of the Razgrad hospital with various fractures. A 55-year-old man is in the intensive care unit in life-threatening condition, while a 32-year-old worker from the village of Tsenovo was transported to "Medica" University Hospital in Ruse with a lumbar spine fracture.

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched.