НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Partial state of emergency was declared in the municipality of Nedelino (PHOTOS)

частично бедствено положение обявиха община неделино снимки видео
Снимка: БНТ
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:37, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The mayor of Nedelino municipality (Smolyan district, Souhtern Bulgaria), Boyan Kehayov, on January 14 declared a partial state of emergency due to the power outages in three villages.

Electricity supply in Dimanovo, Elenka and Kochani was stopped around 19.00 last night. Since this morning, the electricity distribution company's teams have been searching for the fault high up in the mountains, using snowmobiles, Boyan Kehayov told BNT.

There is also a breakdown at the pumping station that supplies water to the villages of Izgrev and Elenka. The snow cover in Nedelino is 30 cm and in the high places of the municipality it reaches about 60 cm.

photo by Nedelino municipality

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Legal Affairs Committee voted to suspend the procedure for the election of Prosecutor General
Legal Affairs Committee voted to suspend the procedure for the election of Prosecutor General
15:51, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Bulgaria sends to North Macedonia a draft agreement for the construction of the cross-border railway tunnel
Bulgaria sends to North Macedonia a draft agreement for the construction of the cross-border railway tunnel
15:21, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Minister of Defence: The first two F-16 aircraft will be in Bulgaria by the end of April
Minister of Defence: The first two F-16 aircraft will be in Bulgaria by the end of April
21:43, 13.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
 If elections were held today: GERB in the lead, "Vazrazhdane" and "MRF- New Beginning" in a battle for second place
If elections were held today: GERB in the lead, "Vazrazhdane" and "MRF- New Beginning" in a battle for second place
21:11, 13.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
 110 years of Bulgarian cinema celeberated on January 13
110 years of Bulgarian cinema celeberated on January 13
20:30, 13.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 Flu rate on the rise, number of infected increases across the country
Flu rate on the rise, number of infected increases across the country
19:31, 13.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 European Public Prosecutor's Office: Four charged with millions of fraud involving railway signalling systems
European Public Prosecutor's Office: Four charged with millions of fraud involving railway signalling systems
18:43, 13.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 Will housing prices continue to rise?
Will housing prices continue to rise?
16:45, 13.01.2025
Чете се за: 07:10 мин.
 President hands over first goernment-forming mandate on January 15
President hands over first goernment-forming mandate on January 15
16:39, 13.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
 Talks for forming a regular government: will there be a solution to the political puzzle?
Talks for forming a regular government: will there be a solution to the political puzzle?
16:15, 13.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 A research team with Bulgarian participation has discovered one of the most interesting planetary systems to date
A research team with Bulgarian participation has discovered one of the most interesting planetary systems to date
14:59, 13.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
 40 cm of new snow in the Rhodopes: roads are passable in winter conditions
40 cm of new snow in the Rhodopes: roads are passable in winter conditions
14:46, 13.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Bulgaria sends to North Macedonia a draft agreement for the construction of the cross-border railway tunnel
Bulgaria sends to North Macedonia a draft agreement for the construction of the cross-border railway tunnel
Minister of Defence: The first two F-16 aircraft will be in Bulgaria by the end of April
Minister of Defence: The first two F-16 aircraft will be in Bulgaria by the end of April
European Public Prosecutor's Office: Four charged with millions of fraud involving railway signalling systems
European Public Prosecutor's Office: Four charged with millions of fraud involving railway signalling systems
A research team with Bulgarian participation has discovered one of the most interesting planetary systems to date
A research team with Bulgarian participation has discovered one of the most interesting planetary systems to date
40 cm of new snow in the Rhodopes: roads are passable in winter conditions
40 cm of new snow in the Rhodopes: roads are passable in winter conditions
Traffic through Predela pass has normalised, motorists advised to be prepared for winter conditions
Traffic through Predela pass has normalised, motorists advised to be prepared for winter conditions
Топ 24
Най-четени
Проверка на факти: Гори ли емблематичният надпис "Холивуд"?
Проверка на факти: Гори ли емблематичният надпис "Холивуд"?
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" тази неделя по БНТ 1
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" тази неделя...
Европрокуратурата: Четирима обвинени в измама за милиони за системи за жп сигнализация у нас
Европрокуратурата: Четирима обвинени в измама за милиони за системи...
Календар на събитията в олимпийските спортове през 2025 г.
Календар на събитията в олимпийските спортове през 2025 г.
Росен Желязков: При президента ще отидем със списък с имена, ако има мнозинство
Росен Желязков: При президента ще отидем със списък с имена, ако...
Ако изборите бяха днес: ГЕРБ начело, "Възраждане" и "ДПС - Ново начало" в битка за второто място
Ако изборите бяха днес: ГЕРБ начело, "Възраждане" и...
Доц. Ангел Кунчев: Пет области са на ръба на предепидемична обстановка
Доц. Ангел Кунчев: Пет области са на ръба на предепидемична обстановка
Поредна катастрофа на Орлов мост в София
Поредна катастрофа на Орлов мост в София
Възрастен мъж загина при пожар в апартамент в центъра на Пловдив
Възрастен мъж загина при пожар в апартамент в центъра на Пловдив
Почти десетилетие крият от кралица Елизабет Втора, че в двореца работи бивш съветски шпионин
Почти десетилетие крият от кралица Елизабет Втора, че в двореца работи бивш съветски шпионин
Телефонни измамници, представящи се за служители на НЗОК, искат пари за скъпи операции
Телефонни измамници, представящи се за служители на НЗОК, искат пари за скъпи операции