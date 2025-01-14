Partial state of emergency was declared in the municipality of Nedelino (PHOTOS)

The mayor of Nedelino municipality (Smolyan district, Souhtern Bulgaria), Boyan Kehayov, on January 14 declared a partial state of emergency due to the power outages in three villages.

Electricity supply in Dimanovo, Elenka and Kochani was stopped around 19.00 last night. Since this morning, the electricity distribution company's teams have been searching for the fault high up in the mountains, using snowmobiles, Boyan Kehayov told BNT.

There is also a breakdown at the pumping station that supplies water to the villages of Izgrev and Elenka. The snow cover in Nedelino is 30 cm and in the high places of the municipality it reaches about 60 cm.

photo by Nedelino municipality

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News