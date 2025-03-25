Participants in Tripartite Cooperation Council agreed on the need for reforms in the Ministry of Interior

Participants in the meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperationm which includes representatives of the trade unions, employers and the government, on March 25 agreed on the need to start a debate on reforms in the Ministry of the Interior to improve the work in the area of security.

"The common point was that there is a need for reform in the Ministry of Interior. This reform should be comprehensive. We hope that the salary increase, which everyone, except our group, voted for last year, will be an occasion for such a reform to begin," said Bozhidar Bozhanov, Deputy Leader of the Parliamentary Group of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), after the meeting.

Together with a group of PP-DB MPs, Bozhanov is among the sponsors of amendments to two laws - the Law on the Ministry of Interior and the Law on Civil Servants, discussed today at the meeting of the social partners.

The draft law was not supported by the Tripartite Cooperation Council, but all parties agreed that a reform is necessary, and the effectiveness of the Ministry of Interior system is unsatisfactory, Bozhanov noted.

