НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag ENG

PM Zhelyazkov will participate in the second emergency meeting on Ukraine in Paris

Rosen Zhelyazkov will participate in it via videoconference

българия участва втората среща украйна париж
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:27, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will participate in the second emergency meeting on Ukraine, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. This was announced by the press service of the Council of Ministerson February 19.

Bulgaria received an invitation from the Élysée Palace to participate in the meeting, which is scheduled to take place later today.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov will join the discussion via videoconference.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge
More from: EN
Finance Ministry Published Draft State Budget for 2025 with Mid-Term Forecasts for 2025-2028
Finance Ministry Published Draft State Budget for 2025 with Mid-Term Forecasts for 2025-2028
"Guaranteed by Sofia Municipality": With a brisk step to the trauma ward (photos)
"Guaranteed by Sofia Municipality": With a brisk step to the trauma ward (photos)
Taxation in a digital age - what are the challenges for regulators?
Taxation in a digital age - what are the challenges for regulators?
A man died, another was seriously injured after a head-on crash on the Ruse-Biala road
A man died, another was seriously injured after a head-on crash on the Ruse-Biala road
Susan Falatko has been appointed as the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Sofia
Susan Falatko has been appointed as the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Sofia
"Vazrazhdane" party called for a widespread debate on whether the euro should replace the Bulgarian lev
"Vazrazhdane" party called for a widespread debate on whether the euro should replace the Bulgarian lev
Топ 24
Най-четени
Арестуваха "българския Ескобар" и авера му Чората при зрелищна акция на ГДБОП (СНИМКИ)
Арестуваха "българския Ескобар" и авера му Чората при...
Проектобюджет 2025: Намаляват увеличението на заплатите в държавния сектор
Проектобюджет 2025: Намаляват увеличението на заплатите в държавния...
По-малко увеличение на пенсиите предвижда новият проектобюджет
По-малко увеличение на пенсиите предвижда новият проектобюджет
Откриха невредими изчезналите майка и син от Велинград
Откриха невредими изчезналите майка и син от Велинград
Три дни крали: Задигнаха камбана в село Скобелево
Три дни крали: Задигнаха камбана в село Скобелево
Франция организира нова среща за Украйна - поканени са още държави
Франция организира нова среща за Украйна - поканени са още държави
Човек загина, а друг е тежко ранен след челна катастрофа на пътя Русе - Бяла
Човек загина, а друг е тежко ранен след челна катастрофа на пътя...
Мерки за сигурност по повод отбелязването на 152 години от гибелта на Васил Левски
Мерки за сигурност по повод отбелязването на 152 години от гибелта...
Работник загина след трудова злополука в предприятие в Панагюрище
Работник загина след трудова злополука в предприятие в Панагюрище
Локомотив Пловдив получи голба в размер на 18 000 лв и ще играе 4 домакинства без публика
Локомотив Пловдив получи голба в размер на 18 000 лв и ще играе 4 домакинства без публика