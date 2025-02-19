PM Zhelyazkov will participate in the second emergency meeting on Ukraine in Paris

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will participate in the second emergency meeting on Ukraine, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. This was announced by the press service of the Council of Ministerson February 19.

Bulgaria received an invitation from the Élysée Palace to participate in the meeting, which is scheduled to take place later today.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov will join the discussion via videoconference.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News