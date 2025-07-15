Police in Sofia Detain 23 Drug Dealers and Seize Large Quantity of Narcotics

Twenty-three individuals were arrested in Sofia over the past weekend for drug distribution, law enforcement officials reported on July 15. Most of those detained have extensive criminal records, and their clients are mostly young people. Authorities have also confirmed the growing presence of fentanyl on the city’s drug scene—an especially dangerous synthetic opioid.

Synthetic drugs remain the most commonly distributed substances due to their low cost and accessibility, particularly among youth. Marijuana also continues to be widely used. According to journalist Ivo Nikodimov, reporting on the case, the capital's police have seized nearly 27,000 vape devices filled with synthetic substances in the first half of the year—more than double the amount confiscated during the same period in 2024.

The cultivation of marijuana remains widespread as well. In Sofia alone, authorities have seized nearly 100 kilograms of plant material and approximately 800 fully developed cannabis plants in the first half of the year.

The cat-and-mouse game between police and drug dealers in the capital is intensifying. An increasing share of narcotics is now being ordered online, but undercover officers are increasingly closing in. Dealers are facing heightened pressure from law enforcement, which is stepping up surveillance and intervention operations across the city.

“Colleagues from the Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR), following intelligence and surveillance operations, apprehended a drug dealer in the ‘Levski V’ neighbourhood,” explained Ilia Kuzmanov, Deputy Head of the 5th Police Department of SDVR. “The suspect was found in possession of 32 doses of cocaine and a substantial amount of cash—approximately 3,400 BGN.”

At the same time, another team was tracking a dealer in the Lozenets district. He was arrested during a transaction involving three young men and two women, who were purchasing various drugs from him.

“Another dealer – 40 grams of marijuana, 1,400 BGN in cash, crystals, and amphetamines,” Kuzmanov added.

The so-called “crystals” are among the most dangerous synthetic substances. Their use can trigger extremely aggressive behavior and they are toxic to the liver and pancreas.

"These people — the habitual users — are often prone to committing crimes, but what happens to their health is truly horrifying," emphasized Iliya Kuzmanov.

Criminal investigators are increasingly encountering dealers distributing fentanyl, which is marketed as an affordable and trendy drug. It is predominantly ordered online, and the dealer on-site typically offers other narcotics as well.

"Just yesterday, we had another result in this area — 12 doses of heroin, 5 doses of crystal meth, and 15 doses of marijuana were found on a dealer in the 'Hadzhi Dimitar' neighbourhood," said Iliya Kuzmanov.

Between Friday night and Tuesday morning, more than 30 people were detained for drug distribution. All of them have previous criminal records, prior convictions, mainly for offenses such as prostitution-related coercion, theft, and robbery.