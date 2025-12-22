БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Over 60% of Bulgarians Fear Lack of New Budget Will Affect Living Standards, Survey Shows

Снимка: Archive/BTA

Nearly two-thirds of Bulgarians fear that the absence of a new state budget will have a real impact on living standards in the country. This is according to data from a survey conducted by the polling agency Myara. A total of 31.8% of respondents hold the opposite view, while a small “grey zone” of 4.4% say they are unable to judge. The survey was conducted among 802 adult Bulgarians between 15 and 17 December.

The findings come against the backdrop of a lower willingness among Bulgarians to spend during the holiday season.

As the Christmas and New Year holidays approach—a period typically associated with increased consumer spending—43% of respondents say there has been no change in their purchasing power compared to the previous year. However, 42.2% report that their ability to buy goods and gifts has declined. Slightly more than one tenth assess their financial situation around the holidays as better than last year, while the remainder are unable to judge.

Generational divides are visible. The youngest respondents and those of working age are the groups most likely to say they have maintained their purchasing power. Among older people, purchasing power has declined to the greatest extent. Overall, according to Bulgarians’ own assessments, this year they can afford roughly the same as last year—or less.

As for responsibility for the budget impasse, 53.9% say all political parties are to blame. Another 33.5% believe responsibility lies with the outgoing governing parties, while 8.2% say the opposition is to blame for the failure to adopt a budget. Public sentiment points to concern over the lack of an approved budget, with society attributing responsibility to everyone, but most visibly to the outgoing authorities.

There is also broad support for changes to electoral legislation ahead of any new elections. Almost automatically, the idea is accepted by 74% of respondents, while 22.6% disagree. When it comes to voting methods, 42.4% say voting should be conducted exclusively by machines, 35.2% support a mixed system of machine and paper ballots, and 16.8% prefer paper ballots only. The remaining respondents are undecided. Asked to choose one option if required, 59.4% opt for machine voting, while 28.7% choose paper ballots.

The data come from an independent telephone survey conducted by the polling agency 'Myara' between 15 and 17 December 2025 among 802 adult Bulgarian citizens. The maximum standard sampling error is ±3.5 percentage points at a 50% share. One per cent of the sample corresponds to approximately 54,000 people.

