Sofia Launches Free “Christmas Bus” with Retro Vehicles for the Festive Season

On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, Visit Sofia is launching a free attraction bus line, the “Christmas Bus”, with retro vehicles in central Sofia.

The service will operate on the non-working days of 21, 26 and 28 December, offering festive sightseeing tours aboard decorated vintage buses.

The “Christmas Bus” will run in the afternoon, from 14:35 to 19:10, at 25-minute intervals, with each tour lasting approximately one hour. Travel is free of charge, subject to seat availability.