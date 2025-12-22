Rozhen National Astronomical Observatory Unveils New State-of-the-Art Telescope

The National Astronomical Observatory in Rozhen has been equipped with a new, modern telescope for remote observations, significantly expanding the capabilities of Bulgarian astronomy. The facility was installed just a few weeks ago and is currently undergoing testing and calibration, with full-scale scientific operations set to begin in the spring.

“This is our newest telescope, and we are very proud of it. It has an 80-centimetre mirror diameter and has been built entirely using new technologies,” Milen Minev, Head of Observations at NAO–Rozhen, told “The Day Begins”.

According to him, BNT viewers are the first to see the new facility.

The new telescope replaces equipment that was more than 40 years old and will allow for far more precise observations.

“Working with it will be much more efficient, and we will be able to observe much fainter objects,” the astronomer explained.

The facility is fully computerised and can be operated remotely.