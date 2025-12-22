The Ukrainian Community in Bulgaria Extends Christmas Greetings to the Bulgarian People

On the eve of the brightest Christian holidays, children from the Ukrainian community in Bulgaria performed the legendary song “Shchedryk”, composed by Mykola Leontovych and later known worldwide as “Carol of the Bells”.

Through this video, the young performers express their gratitude to Bulgaria and wish the Bulgarian people a joyful festive season. Their voices carry a message of peace, appreciation and festive unity.

The video for the performance was produced with the professional support of the team at Bulgarian National Television, who transformed this musical magic into a beautiful visual experience.

“Shchedryk” is one of the most recognisable melodies in the world—a Ukrainian folk song that has united cultures and generations for more than a century. Its journey to global fame began in 1916, when composer Mykola Leontovych turned it into an exquisite choral work. First performed in Kyiv, the song is deeply rooted in Ukrainian tradition, telling the story of a migratory bird that brings blessings and a prosperous New Year.

After the First World War, the song crossed Ukraine’s borders thanks to the Ukrainian Republican Capella. The choir promoted Ukrainian culture and preserved national identity during difficult times.

In 1921, “Shchedryk” reached the United States, where it was first recorded for radio. It was there that the melody, now with English lyrics, became known as “Carol of the Bells”.

Since then, the song has been performed every year during the Christmas season on all continents, as a symbol of hope, joy and festive spirit. Today, “Shchedryk” continues to embody hope, while the Ukrainian community in Bulgaria preserves this tradition with love and gratitude.

Leontovych’s music remains a timeless bridge between cultures, reminding us that shared joy and song have the power to unite us most strongly.