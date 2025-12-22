БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Astronomical Winter Begins: What Weather Can We Expect Over the Holidays?

Astronomical winter began yesterday, December 21 and today the main question is what kind of weather we can expect during the holiday period. On the BNT's breakfast programme on December 22, Anastasia Stoycheva from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology presented both the short-term and long-term weather forecast.

“In many parts of the country, December has turned out to be very warm. The upcoming cold snap we expect by the end of the year will slightly reduce this anomaly, but overall we will finish the month with temperatures above seasonal norms,” Stoycheva summarised.

As for precipitation, amounts remain below 50% of the normal levels for December, although there is a chance they may partially make up for the deficit by the end of the year.

Precipitation is expected in the days around Christmas.

“On Christmas Day itself, we will briefly fall under the influence of high atmospheric pressure. This cyclonic system will quickly bring conditions favourable for precipitation. Combined with the cooling we expect, this will lead to a transition from rain to snow. The most concerning situation will be in the Western Balkan Mountains, where the Petrohan Pass is located—a place that often causes travel difficulties,” Stoycheva explained.

The forecast around New Year looks promising in terms of snowfall. In the mountains, a new snow cover will form on top of the existing icy layer, albeit mainly at higher elevations. This creates a risk of avalanches.

Those planning to travel are advised to prepare for winter conditions.

