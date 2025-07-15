Bulgaria's Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev Participates in the Meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels

Bulgaria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, took part in the regular monthly meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union, held today on July 15 in Brussels. The foreign ministers discussed a broad range of issues from the EU's foreign policy agenda, including Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, developments in Georgia, the future of the Union for the Mediterranean, as well as the EU’s relations with Latin America and other partner countries.

The meeting started with the traditional videoconference participation of Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, who briefed his European counterparts on the latest developments in the country and ongoing diplomatic efforts. In his statement, Minister Georgiev stressed the need to maintain the sanctions regime against Russia and to continue providing comprehensive support to Ukraine. He also highlighted the strategic importance of initiatives aimed at strengthening security in the Black Sea region, where Bulgaria plays an active role.

The Council also addressed the humanitarian situation in the Middle East, including in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Topics of discussion included a review of Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and prospects for a ceasefire.

"Given the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza, we consider it imperative to open all checkpoints to ensure humanitarian access for the civilian population. We welcome the arrangements made between the EU and Israel on this issue," the Bulgarian Foreign Minister said.

He further underlined the need for the full and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages, identifying it as a key prerequisite for achieving a lasting end to the conflict. Minister Georgiev also expressed Bulgaria’s full support for the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in relation to the monitoring of Iran’s compliance with its nuclear commitments, particularly following the recent escalation of tensions in the region.

EU-Georgia relations were likewise a central point of the discussion. Ministers deliberated on potential EU measures in response to the rapid deterioration of the democratic and human rights environment in the country, including the possible introduction of restrictive measures against individuals responsible for human rights violations.

"The developments in Georgia over the past year demand a united and resolute response from the European Union," stated Minister Georgiev. He stressed that the Georgian people deserve a better European future, and that it is necessary to sanction those responsible for the violation of civil and political rights in the country.

The meeting also discussed the future of the Pact for the Mediterranean and the ongoing reforms within the Union for the Mediterranean, as a follow-up to the meeting between EU foreign ministers and their counterparts from the Southern Neighbourhood, held on 14 July 2025.

