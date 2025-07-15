Bulgarian Ministry of Interior to Procure 13,400 Body Cameras for Police Officers Nationwide

The Ministry of the Interior of Bulgaria will acquire 13,400 body-worn cameras, which will be distributed among uniformed officers with police powers across the country. The procurement of this modern equipment was the focus of a working meeting attended by Interior Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, Acting U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Martin McDowell, and Commercial Attaché Hannah Kamenetzky.

The modern equipment is expected to enhance transparency, enable a more effective and timely response in police operations, and improve overall efficiency. It will help ensure the safety of both citizens and police officers, particularly during incidents and critical situations.

Photos by press office of the Ministery of Interior