Police find car in Ravda wanted by Portuguese authorities

Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Снимка: МВР-Бургас

A passenger car with foreign registration, which was the subject of a crime in Portugal, has been found in Ravda, Southeastern Bulgaria.

In just a few hours on april 2, officers from the "Crimes Related to Vehicles" sector and their colleagues from the Burgas Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, after receiving a tip from the police in Lisbon, found the stolen vehicle with Portuguese registration.

The car has been seized, and further action will be taken in accordance with the Schengen Information System (SIS). This case serves as an excellent example of the effective cooperation between the General Directorate of the "National Police" and the police in Lisbon within the framework of international collaboration.

