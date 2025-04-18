Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks Good Friday

April 18, 2025, is Good Friday - the saddest day of the year - the day on which Jesus Christ was crucified.

On this day the Christian churches commemorate the suffering and death of Christ

Good Friday is the day when the strictest fasting is observed. By abstaining from water and food, believers express their compassion for Christ's suffering. The faith commands that no work of any kind be undertaken on that day.

In the Christian churches in Bulgaria, a replica of the Holy Shroud is taken out as symbol of Jesus Christ’s divine presence on earth. Believers pass underneath the shroud and pray for health and divine favour.

No Holy Communion is performed on this day, and church bells toll mournfully after the Burial service.