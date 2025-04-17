Drunk driver flipped his car on its roof in Varna

A traffic accident involving a drunk driver occurred today, April 17, at 4:23 PM on the road near the Vegetable Wholesale Market in the costal city of Varna.

According to police reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and landed on its roof. A breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 1.53‰.

The driver sustained minor injuries. Fortunately, no other people were harmed in the incident.

Photo