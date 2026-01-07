State of Emergency Declared in Krumovgrad After Torrential Rain

A state of emergency was declared in Krumovgrad (Southern Bulgaria) following torrential rainfall that has caused serious damage across several settlements on January 7. Roads and residential buildings have been flooded, landslides have been triggered and agricultural land submerged. River levels have risen sharply.

The village of Zimornitsa, in the Krumovgrad municipality, has been cut off after a bridge was washed away. A total of 24 settlements have been left without drinking water. The BG-Alert warning system was activated on Thursday, issuing red-code alerts.

Krumovgrad Municipality declared a state of emergency covering 26 settlements. Heavy rain has caused disruption in the town and along the river, though there are currently no reports of injured or stranded residents.

Power supplies have been cut in the Druzhba district, where basements have also been flooded. Local authorities said more than 100 litres of rain per square metre fell during the day, with rainfall continuing.

A red code warning for torrential rain remains in force for the municipalities of Kirkovo and Krumovgrad. At around 7pm, the BG-Alert system was activated again. In a message from the regional administration, residents were urged to avoid crossing bridges where water is overflowing or has reached dangerous levels. The river near the town is currently about one metre below the deck of the main bridge.

Police patrols are monitoring the situation in the town, particularly around the bridge and the Druzhba district. A crisis штаб is expected to decide on Friday whether the partial state of emergency will be extended.

Problems with water supply are mainly affecting Krumovgrad, while the situation in nearby villages remains calm.



















