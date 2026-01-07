БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Owner of Oil Tanker 'Kairos' Covers Full Costs of Removal Operation

Owner of Oil Tanker 'Kairos' Covers Full Costs of Removal Operation
The owner of the oil tanker 'Kairos' has transferred the full amount for the vessel's removal operation. The claim, totalling EUR 270,371, was paid on January 7 by the shipowner's agent in Bulgaria, Parnavi Ltd.

The Maritime Administration had requested €270,371 from the owner of Kairos to cover the expenses related to towing the tanker.

The funds have been transferred to the account of the account of Bulgaria's Maritime Administration Executive Agency, which coordinated the entire operation.

Executive Agency “Maritime Administration”, which coordinated the entire operation, and are due to be reimbursed to the state budget.

The shipowner is now expected to take the necessary steps to prepare the tanker for removal and to escort it out of Bulgaria’s territorial waters.

***

On December 12, 2025, the government allocated BGN 1.2 million (EUR 614,000) for towing the vessel to a safe location. The operation, carried out on December 15, involved three tugboats and a specialised generator needed to activate the hydraulic system and lift the ship's anchor.

The oil tanker 'Kairos' was stranded off Ahtopol on December 5, with a ten-member crew on board. Bulgaria conducted a rescue operation coordinated by the Defence Ministry, the Transport and Communications Ministry and the Maritime Administration, with naval helicopters delivering food, water, communications equipment and a generator to the ship and evacuating most of the crew in stages.

Stranded for a Fifth Day: Tanker 'Kairos' Still off the Coast of Ahtopol

