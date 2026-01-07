Two Injured in Head-On Collision at Eagles' Bridge in Sofia

Two people have been injured in a head-on collision at Eagles' Bridge in central Sofia. The accident was reported at around 6pm on January 7

According to initial information, one of the drivers lost control of the vehicle and entered the oncoming lane. A woman who was travelling as a passenger was injured in the crash. Police said her life is not in danger. One of the drivers sustained a leg injury. Results from alcohol and drug tests on the drivers are not yet available.

Traffic in the area is being regulated by the police. The junction remains open to vehicles, and public transport services are operating as normal.