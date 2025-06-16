President Radev at a Meeting with Bajram Begaj: Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Albania’s European Integration

President Rumen Radev on June 16 arrived in Albania to take part in the summit of heads of state and government participating in the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP).

Bulgaria will continue to support European integration of Albania, which has shown that it can successfully implement reforms in pursuit of the region’s European future. This was stated by President Rumen Radev during a meeting today in Tirana with Albanian President Bajram Begaj. The Bulgarian head of state is visiting Albania to participate in the summit of the SEECP member countries.

Following the plenary session of the forum, President Radev will symbolically assume the rotating presidency of the SEECP from President Begaj. Bulgaria’s chairmanship will run from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

During the meeting, Rumen Radev underlined that Albania is a positive example for the Western Balkans and with its efforts and significant progress it shows how important it is for countries to be assessed on the basis of their own achievements and merits in the European integration process.

The two presidents shared the view that, in a world of many challenges, the countries of South-East Europe have a shared responsibility to strengthen peace and stability in the region. Improving regional connectivity is also key to enhancing security, and plays a crucial role in the development of supply chains, economic exchange, and tourism, they underlined.

President Radev and President Begaj highlighted the strategic importance of Transport Corridor VIII for improving regional connectivity between Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Albania, and with Italy, as well as for the region’s sustainable economic development.

President Radev commended his Albanian counterpart for conducting the 2023 population census in line with the highest European standards, and for the conditions Albanian institutions provide to preserve the language, traditions, and rights of the Bulgarian national minority in the country.

He reaffirmed Bulgaria’s interest in further developing friendly relations with Albania at all levels — including the economy, investment, security and defence, as well as education, science, culture, and tourism. The opening of a Bulgarian cultural institute in Albania and an Albanian cultural institute in Bulgaria was cited as an important step that both countries should work toward, in order to further deepen bilateral partnership.