President Rumen Radev discussed the political dialogue between Bulgaria and Republic of North Macedonia with Ljubčo Georgievski,

The political dialogue between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia should be conducted at all levels and can achieve results when it is built on mutual respect and adherence to the European consensus of 2022. This was stated by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on December 17 during a meeting at the presidential institution with Ljubčo Georgievski, former Prime Minister of North Macedonia, from 1998 to 2002, and current leader of the VMRO People's Party. The meeting was held at Georgievski's initiative, according to the president's press office.

During the discussion, President Radev expressed hope that North Macedonia's leadership would soon take steps to include Bulgarians in its constitution, which would open the door for full EU membership negotiations. He also expressed expectations for an end to the hate speech against Bulgaria and Bulgarians in North Macedonia, urging that public media and institutions play a leading role in this process.

Ljubčo Georgievski emphasized his support for a more active dialogue in bilateral relations, including the inclusion of Bulgarians in North Macedonia's constitution and the guarantee of their rights. This, he noted, would advance the country’s European perspective and boost bilateral economic and informational exchanges, tourism, and mutual investments, benefiting both nations and the region.

