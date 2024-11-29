President Rumen Radev presented a plaque "St. St. Cyril and Methodius" to the Academy of Music in Plovdiv

More than 200 performers participated in a two-hour concert titled "Tradition and Modernity in the Heart of Plovdiv," dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Academy of Music, Dance and Fine Arts "Prof. Asen Diamandiev" in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv.

During the anniversary event, President Rumen Radev presented the Academy with the "St. Cyril and St. Methodius" plaque, recognising the key role of the academy in the significant achievements of training generations of artists and creators, as well as its contribution to maintaining high academic standards that shape the modern image of higher education in Bulgaria.

"You contribute to the success of the city. Amidst industrial progress, culture is the most important, as you create the moral values that provide the horizon for ambition, strengthen character in pursuing societal goals, and serve as the glue of society," the President added.

The history of the institution began as a branch of the then Bulgarian State Conservatory, with the vision spearheaded by the renowned musician, Professor Asen Diamandiev.

Today, the Academy educates students in three faculties: "Music Pedagogy," "Music Folklore and Choreography," and "Fine Arts," with its diplomas recognised worldwide.

Vladislav Sevov, a journalist from the Bulgarian National Television, and Svetlana Staneva, a choreographer, were the hosts of the gala concert.

