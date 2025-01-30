НОВИНИ
President Rumen Radev: The war in Ukraine has no military solution – diplomacy should prevail

Bulgarian foreign policy continues to be focused on establishing security and stability, he added.

Румен Радев
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:16, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
Слушай новините днес

Bulgarian foreign policy continues to be focused on establishing security and stability, as well as on dialogue and cooperation, despite another year marked by severe challenges. This was stated by President Rumen Radev during the traditional annual reception for the foreign diplomatic corps in Bulgaria on January 30.

He expressed hope for a peaceful settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the near future and expressed gratitude to all those who helped for the release of Bulgarian sailors from the "Galaxy Leader" ship, as well as the hostage of Bulgarian origin.

The Head of State stressed that, in light of the fierce conflicts that continue to dominate the international agenda, the need for countries around the world to develop full-fledged cooperation is becoming increasingly evident.

"The new year 2025 has brought some developments that give me reason for cautious hope. And here, I am not only referring to the finally formed regular government in Bulgaria. Events in the first month of the new year provide hope that human life and freedom have not ceased to be the highest values, that common sense, solidarity, and diplomacy can prevail over violence and destruction. We all hope that the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas will put an end to the bloodshed and become a turning point for establishing lasting stability in the region," the Bulgarian President said.

Rumen Radev thanked all foreign partners who helped for the release of the crew of the "Galaxy Leader" ship, including the two Bulgarian sailors who were taken hostage in November 2023.

"I am grateful for the cooperation of all of you with whom I personally worked in seeking a solution to this extremely complex case. My special thanks go to the Emir of Qatar, the Emir of the UAE, the King of Jordan, the Presidents of Egypt, the USA, Palestine, and Iran, with whom I met and held discussions on the issue. I also thank you for the assistance in securing the release of the Bulgarian citizen Daniela Gilboa from Hamas captivity, and I hope that all other hostages will soon be released, including the other Bulgarian citizen Matan Angrest, with whose parents I held several meetings, will be released soon," Rumen Radev added.

President Radev also expressed his satisfaction that the calls to stop the war in Ukraine are growing louder.

"I would like to welcome the inclusion of the cessation of this bloodshed as part of the priorities of President Trump's administration for the establishment of peace worldwide and the prevention of conflicts. My position on this matter is well-known to you. From the very beginning of this war, I have stated that it has no military solution and I have called for diplomacy to prevail. Unfortunately, this was not done. Precious time was wasted, during which hundreds of thousands lost their lives, and Ukraine's economy ruined. And I fear that this makes finding a path to peace even more difficult," the Bulgarian President said.

Rumen Radev highlighted Bulgarria's full accession to the Schengen Area as an indisputable success for the country.

"Becoming full members of the Schengen Area brings practical benefits both for the citizens and businesses of our two countries (Bulgaria and Romania) and for the entire European Union, enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of the Single Market. It is also a testament to the high level of security that our country ensures at its borders," Radev added.

Strengthening European security in all its dimensions is of crucial importance, the President further emphasised, stressing the need to identify the tools that will guarantee the EU's viable defense capabilities.

