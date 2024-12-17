НОВИНИ
Prof. Rumen Draganov: 2024 has been an exceptionally successful year for Bulgaria's tourism

официално откриват ски сезона банско
19:04, 17.12.2024
2024 has been an exceptionally successful year for our tourism industry. The winter resorts are affordable, and we’ve had 600,000 more foreign tourists entering Bulgaria this year," Prof. Rumen Draganov, Director of the Institute for Tourism Analysis and Assessments, told BNT on December 16.

According to him, it is a fact that the prices of services have been raised.

"Huge investments have been made in tourism by the private sector. There are fantastic restaurants in major cities like Sofia and Plovdiv. The world is becoming more digital," Prof. Draganov added.

