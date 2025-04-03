French electronic music legend, Jean-Michel Jarre, will perform in Sofia on 23 June

The world legend of electronic music, Jean-Michel Jarre, will have a concert at "Arena Sofia" on June 23. He will present a performance that turns into a complete visual experience, beyond the boundaries of the standard concert format, the organisers announced.

The 77-year-old legend was the first Western musician to perform concerts in China in 1981, and these performances were included in the double album "The Concerts In China." In 2004, he received another invitation, which he accepted, and performed at the Forbidden City and Tiananmen Square—concerts that were broadcast live on national television.

Other shows include skyscrapers and urban landmarks. In 2020, President Emmanuel Macron awarded him the Commander of the Legion of Honour—the highest French order for merit. Jarre's latest album, "Oxymore," was released in 2022.

Source: BGNES