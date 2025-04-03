БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Tsarevo museum showcasing golden treasure of Sinemorets (PHOTOS)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
EN
Запази
музеят царево показва златното съкровище синеморец снимки

A replice of the unique gold treasure of Sinemorets is exhibited in the Municipal History Museum in the costal town of Tsarevo, Burgas disrict.

The treasure was discovered in 2006 in a tomb near Sinemorets, one of the richest burial sites from the Hellenistic period in Europe.

The discovery was made by the "Strandja" expedition, led by Daniela Agre. The tomb belongs to a woman, and the ritual performed was a cremation on-site. Over 180 golden items and around 30 silver ornaments were found. Among the masterpieces of ancient jewelry are golden earrings, known as ear cuffs, which depict the goddess Nike. The incredible craftsmanship in creating the miniature images of the goddess and the two horses reveals the hand of a virtuoso craftsman.

Equally exquisite is the golden bull's head, which serves as the central pendant on one of the necklaces. A stone, similar to one found in the tile from a crown, is set in the center of this ornament. The most significant feature is an inscription between the decoration, in Greek: "Demetrios made this for Kortodzuntos."

The presence of this inscription significantly increases the value of the discovery, as inscriptions on golden items from this period in Thrace are extremely rare, and there are only a few known examples worldwide. It can undoubtedly be stated that the tomb in the mound near Sinemorets belonged to a wealthy aristocrat who lived in the second half of the 3rd century BC.

She was most likely the wife of a local Thracian ruler, whose house was located near the mound, where in 2012 an extraordinary silver coin treasure of 199 tetradrachms was discovered. Both treasures from Sinemorets are part of the permanent collection at the History Museum in Tsarevo. The Sinemorets golden treasure was also part of the international exhibition "The First Rulers of Europe" in the USA and Canada.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Кралят на Йордания пристигна на официално посещение в България
1
Кралят на Йордания пристигна на официално посещение в България
"Денят на освобождението" - Доналд Тръмп обяви широкомащабни мита
2
"Денят на освобождението" - Доналд Тръмп обяви...
Парламентът ще гласува вота на недоверие към кабинета "Желязков"
3
Парламентът ще гласува вота на недоверие към кабинета...
Европрокуратурата арестува трима в разследване за ДДС измами в България, Германия и Полша
4
Европрокуратурата арестува трима в разследване за ДДС измами в...
Асен Василев: Нито подкрепихме правителството, нито отклонихме България от ЕС
5
Асен Василев: Нито подкрепихме правителството, нито отклонихме...
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля след вота на недоверие
6
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля след вота на недоверие

Най-четени

Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
1
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират ситуацията в БОК
2
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират...
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в центъра на София
3
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в...
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
4
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той никога няма да бъде като останалите деца. Никога"
5
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той...
Лимузина от автопарка на Путин се подпали след експлозия в центъра на Москва (ВИДЕО)
6
Лимузина от автопарка на Путин се подпали след експлозия в центъра...

More from: Culture

French electronic music legend, Jean-Michel Jarre, will perform in Sofia on 23 June
French electronic music legend, Jean-Michel Jarre, will perform in Sofia on 23 June
Drummer of legendary Bulgarian rock band "Shturtsite", Georgi Markov, passed away Drummer of legendary Bulgarian rock band "Shturtsite", Georgi Markov, passed away
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Bulgaria participates in International Children's Book Fair in Bologna Bulgaria participates in International Children's Book Fair in Bologna
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
The Day of European Authors was celebrated for the third consecutive year in Bulgaria The Day of European Authors was celebrated for the third consecutive year in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Unique concert featuring classical music by Bulgarian composers took place in Los Angeles, USA Unique concert featuring classical music by Bulgarian composers took place in Los Angeles, USA
Чете се за: 06:47 мин.
Bulgarian railways offer a festive trip for St. Lazarus Day with the oldest steam locomotive Bulgarian railways offer a festive trip for St. Lazarus Day with the oldest steam locomotive
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ