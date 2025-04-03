Tsarevo museum showcasing golden treasure of Sinemorets (PHOTOS)

A replice of the unique gold treasure of Sinemorets is exhibited in the Municipal History Museum in the costal town of Tsarevo, Burgas disrict.

The treasure was discovered in 2006 in a tomb near Sinemorets, one of the richest burial sites from the Hellenistic period in Europe.

The discovery was made by the "Strandja" expedition, led by Daniela Agre. The tomb belongs to a woman, and the ritual performed was a cremation on-site. Over 180 golden items and around 30 silver ornaments were found. Among the masterpieces of ancient jewelry are golden earrings, known as ear cuffs, which depict the goddess Nike. The incredible craftsmanship in creating the miniature images of the goddess and the two horses reveals the hand of a virtuoso craftsman.

Equally exquisite is the golden bull's head, which serves as the central pendant on one of the necklaces. A stone, similar to one found in the tile from a crown, is set in the center of this ornament. The most significant feature is an inscription between the decoration, in Greek: "Demetrios made this for Kortodzuntos."

The presence of this inscription significantly increases the value of the discovery, as inscriptions on golden items from this period in Thrace are extremely rare, and there are only a few known examples worldwide. It can undoubtedly be stated that the tomb in the mound near Sinemorets belonged to a wealthy aristocrat who lived in the second half of the 3rd century BC.

She was most likely the wife of a local Thracian ruler, whose house was located near the mound, where in 2012 an extraordinary silver coin treasure of 199 tetradrachms was discovered. Both treasures from Sinemorets are part of the permanent collection at the History Museum in Tsarevo. The Sinemorets golden treasure was also part of the international exhibition "The First Rulers of Europe" in the USA and Canada.