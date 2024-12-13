НОВИНИ
Prosecutor's Office asks Prosecutor General to request the immunity of MP Lena Borislavova of 'We Continue the Change'

Лена Бориславова
Снимка: БГНЕС
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:30, 13.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Слушай новините днес

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has proposed to Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov to request the immunity of Lena Borislavova as MP from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria", the state prosecution told BNT on December 13.

The Prosecutor's office filing system shows that the motion was submitted on 9 December.

The investigation is related to proceedings initiated in relation to an environment-protection group, "Save Koral".

In April, it transpired that "Save Koral" was being investigated, ten witnesses were questioned.

The pre-trial proceedings were initiated on 11 August 2023 on a signal from the Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Save Koral" to the State Agency for National Securitu (SANS). The tip-off was about false information provided by Lena Borislavova by email to the Registry Agency, concerning the discharge of WE Continue the Change co-leader, Kiril Petkov, from the Managing Board of the "Save Koral" association.

In the course of the investigation, evidence of the commission of other documentary offences - the drafting and use of false documents submitted to the Registry Agency - was established, the prosecutor's office said.

At the end of April, Kiril Petkov commented on the case and said it was "another cop stunt".

By law, the Prosecutor General has the discretion to request Borislavova's immunity. Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, is currently on a working visit to the US until 14 December.

