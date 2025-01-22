Record-breaking 356 kg of marijuana seized by customs officers in Sofia

A shipment containing a record-breaking 356 kg of marijuana was seized by customs officials at Sofia Customs House. The substantial quantity was discovered during an inspection of a parcel from the United States that was declared as containing car accessories.

On January 10, 2025, officers from the "Customs Intelligence and Investigation" department conducted a check at a forwarding company's warehouse in Sofia on a parcel preselected for inspection based on a risk analysis. According to the transport documents, the goods were declared as "car accessories" with a sender from the United States and a recipient listed as a legal entity in Bulgaria, with the intention for the shipment to be forwarded to another country.

Upon detailed inspection, customs officers discovered that the parcel contained boxes filled with factory-sealed polyethylene bags sprinkled with coffee, intended to deceive sniffer dogs.

The customs check confirmed that the bags contained a green, plant-like substance with a distinct smell, which tested positive for marijuana. The net weight of the substance was 356 kg.

The marijuana was seized, and investigations are ongoing. A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

