Snow and temperatures above 30°C in April

"We had a warm March above the climate norms. You may recall that temperatures reached up to 30 degrees. April begins with rainy weather, with temperatures still around normal, but there will be days when they will be much lower," said Anastasia Stoycheva from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) in the BNT programme "Denyat zapochva" (the Day Begins) on April 1.

According to her, spring months often alternate between warmer and cooler periods. Over the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded in Sofia—19 liters. In Western Bulgaria, rainfall is 2 to 3 times above the normal levels, she explained.

"The rain will continue in the coming days. A lot of rainfall, although in the northeastern part of the country, it won’t be as heavy. However, as the cyclone moves eastward, it will bring rain to eastern Bulgaria as well," she said.

Anastasia Stoycheva from NIMH emphasised that we need to be prepared, and riverbeds should be cleaned. The situation is risky around Thessaloniki, as over 100 litres of rain are expected.

"The centre of the cyclone is positioned in such a way that it brings significant rainfall to Greece. In the coming days, the rains will continue but will weaken," she added.

On Sunday, there will be a sharp drop in temperatures, and snow is expected in the higher parts of the Pre-Balkans. Snow will also fall in the mountains. From April 7 to 14, negative weather anomalies are expected— the cooling coming at the end of the week will last a little longer. However, by the end of April, temperatures will rise again and could reach over 30 degrees.

see the full conversation in the video