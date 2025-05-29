БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
По две нарушения на минута за превишена скорост по АМ...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Скандал в парламента: Почти до бой се стигна между...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Времето през юни: Слънце, жеги и малко дъжд, с...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Гл. комисар Александър Джартов: До няколко седмици...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia Becomes a Stage: 42 National Theatre Actors Perform Live from 10 Locations in the Theatrical Event “Hedda Gabler”

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
EN
Запази

The premiere is on 31 May at the Grand Stage of the National Theatre

Народен театър
Снимка: БТА

Forty-two actors will perform across ten different locations in Sofia in the theatrical event of the season. Internationally acclaimed director Timofey Kulyabin will presents the long-awaited premiere of Hedda Gabler on the Main Stage of the National Theatre on May 31. The three subsequent performances are scheduled for June 1, 3, and 4.

Leading the cast are Radina Kardjilova as Hedda Tesman, Darin Angelov as Jørgen Tesman, and Deyan Donkov as Judge Brack – the central trio in a tense and seductive love triangle where every move carries emotional weight. They are joined by Boyka Velkova, Ana Papadopulu, Ivan Yurukov, Albena Stavreva, and dozens more of Bulgaria’s finest theatre talents.

Hedda Gabler does more than tell a story—it conquers space, shifts boundaries, and immerses the audience in the labyrinth of a modern society where the stage is everywhere, and life itself becomes the ultimate performance.

The play unfolds simultaneously on stage at the National Theatre and live across various real-life urban settings. Live streams from different parts of Sofia are broadcast in seamless synchronization onto the theatre stage, intensifying the dramatic rhythm.

Actors perform live in functioning environments—cafés, bookstores, a reading room, an operational hotel, a cathedral, a private apartment, and a diner. The narrative of Hedda Gabler progresses through a total of ten different real-world locations.

"It's a production that unfolds both in and out of the theatre, in reality and in art - like a bold visual and technical symphony," say the theatre team.

Timofey Kulyabin, a visionary and master of contemporary theatrical language, reimagines the classic play with audacity and scale. Following his award-winning digital production Nora, which received the 2024 Icarus Award for technical mastery, Kulyabin returns with an even more ambitious challenge—an immersive performance where art merges with urban life, and stage and camera coalesce into a new dimension of theatrical experience.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Проследете четвъртфиналите на световното първенство по минифутбол на сайта на БНТ
1
Проследете четвъртфиналите на световното първенство по минифутбол...
Фирмите на сина на Джевдет Чакъров - от хранителни стоки до соларни паркове, кой е той?
2
Фирмите на сина на Джевдет Чакъров - от хранителни стоки до соларни...
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика...
Новият F-16 направи първи полет във въздушното ни пространство
4
Новият F-16 направи първи полет във въздушното ни пространство
Юджел Атилла, ДПС-ДПС: Правим нова партия с нов лидер в петък
5
Юджел Атилла, ДПС-ДПС: Правим нова партия с нов лидер в петък
ПП: Показаните документи от министър Митов доказват, че Бойко Рашков не е поръчвал икони
6
ПП: Показаните документи от министър Митов доказват, че Бойко...

Най-четени

Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг” (СНИМКИ)
1
Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг”...
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да изпревари три коли и камион
2
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да...
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа, съседи отказали да звъннат на 112
3
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа,...
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
4
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
5
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев
6
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев

More from: Culture

Bulgarian Railways Organises Special Retro Train Ride for International Children's Day on June 1
Bulgarian Railways Organises Special Retro Train Ride for International Children's Day on June 1
One of Bulgaria’s Most Picturesque Beaches – Silistar – Remains Freely Accessible One of Bulgaria’s Most Picturesque Beaches – Silistar – Remains Freely Accessible
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
"Stage Without Borders": Nine Theatre Productions from Eight Countries and Three Film Screenings in Sofia This June "Stage Without Borders": Nine Theatre Productions from Eight Countries and Three Film Screenings in Sofia This June
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Bulgaria Celebrates National Day of Alphabet and Culture on May 24 Bulgaria Celebrates National Day of Alphabet and Culture on May 24
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Nessebar's South Beach Awarded "Blue Flag" for Eighth Consecutive Year Nessebar's South Beach Awarded "Blue Flag" for Eighth Consecutive Year
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Renowned Artist Greddy Assa Unveils New Exhibition at the Salon of Arts Renowned Artist Greddy Assa Unveils New Exhibition at the Salon of Arts
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.

Водещи новини

По две нарушения на минута за превишена скорост по АМ "Тракия" засякоха от МВР-Пазарджик
По две нарушения на минута за превишена скорост по АМ...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
Скандал в парламента: Почти до бой се стигна между депутати от "Възраждане" и ПП-ДБ Скандал в парламента: Почти до бой се стигна между депутати от "Възраждане" и ПП-ДБ
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Мерки преди влизането в еврозоната: КЗК и КЗП обединяват усилията си срещу спекулата с цените Мерки преди влизането в еврозоната: КЗК и КЗП обединяват усилията си срещу спекулата с цените
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Общество
Времето през юни: Слънце, жеги и малко дъжд, с температури от 10° до 38° Времето през юни: Слънце, жеги и малко дъжд, с температури от 10° до 38°
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Старши комисар Боян Раев е новият директор на ГДБОП
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Евелин Банев - Брендо ще лежи в България общо 10 години и половина
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
СОС одобри бюджета за градския транспорт на София, предложен от...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Общество
Шофьорът на тира, причинил катастрофата със Сияна, иска по-лека мярка
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ