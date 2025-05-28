БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgarian Railways Organises Special Retro Train Ride for International Children's Day on June 1

To celebrate International Children's Day on June 1, Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is organising a retro journey for train enthusiasts of all ages. This special event offers a unique opportunity to step back in time and experience steam locomotive travel along the route Sofia – Pernik – Sofia.

The train will be pulled by the legendary steam locomotive No. 46.03, better known by the nickname Baba Metsa ("Granny Bear"). The name reflects the engine’s relatively low top speed but impressive power, which enabled it to tirelessly haul heavy freight trains through the mountain passes of Vladaya and Razmenna from the 1930s until diesel traction replaced steam between 1967 and 1969.

The festive train will feature five specially decorated passenger cars, as well as a carriage from the former government train Vitosha Express, which will be open for viewing during the stopover at Pernik Station.

Thanks to the support of one of Bulgaria’s largest online stores for books, games, and children’s items, along with a producer of cold-pressed juices, all passengers will enjoy complimentary fresh drinks and special gifts for children onboard.

Journey Schedule – June 1 (Sunday):

Departure from Sofia Central Station: 09:50 AM
Arrival in Pernik: 11:46 AM
Return Departure from Pernik: 3:00 PM
Arrival back in Sofia: 4:28 PM

During the layover, passengers will have time to explore Pernik’s festive programme and enjoy local attractions such as the Underground Mining Museum—the only one of its kind on the Balkans, housed in the tunnels of Bulgaria’s first underground mines. Visitors can also see the Mining Directorate building, Pernik Fortress, and relax in the Central City Park.

The price of a return ticket from Sofia to Pernik is BGN 45 including a reserved seat, and BGN 22.50 for children up to 10 years old.

