Sofia Hosts Strategic Forum on the Future of Competitiveness and Innovation in Central and Eastern Europe

киселова
Снимка: BTA

Sofia is the host of a high-level strategic forum focused on shaping the future of competitiveness and innovation in Central and Eastern Europe. The event brings together Nobel Laureate in Economics Prof. Daron Acemoglu, former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, and three European Commissioners, including European Commission Vice President Roxana Mănzatu.

Photo by BTA

The fifth edition of the Green Transition Forum gathers over 4,500 participants from 30 countries, emphasising how to align the green transition with economic strength and innovation. The forum was officially opened by Natalia Kiselova, Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly, who noted that ongoing military conflicts, energy insecurity, and slowed technological progress demand renewed political will, responsibility, and leadership.

Natalia Kiselova – Speaker of the National Assembly:

“This is the most significant event in Central and Eastern Europe dedicated to the challenges of the green transition, economic transformation, competitiveness, and innovation. Five years ago, it began as a platform to discuss Bulgaria’s risks and opportunities within the context of the Green Deal. Today, it has grown into something much greater.”

