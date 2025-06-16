Sofia Hosts Strategic Forum on the Future of Competitiveness and Innovation in Central and Eastern Europe

Sofia is the host of a high-level strategic forum focused on shaping the future of competitiveness and innovation in Central and Eastern Europe. The event brings together Nobel Laureate in Economics Prof. Daron Acemoglu, former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, and three European Commissioners, including European Commission Vice President Roxana Mănzatu.

Photo by BTA

The fifth edition of the Green Transition Forum gathers over 4,500 participants from 30 countries, emphasising how to align the green transition with economic strength and innovation. The forum was officially opened by Natalia Kiselova, Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly, who noted that ongoing military conflicts, energy insecurity, and slowed technological progress demand renewed political will, responsibility, and leadership.