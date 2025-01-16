НОВИНИ
The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition

разчистват района локорско тежкия инцидент два товарни влака снимки
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
22:06, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Слушай новините днес

There is still a danger to the life of the man admitted to St. He has been hospitalised at St. Anne's Hospital since the crash between two freight trains yesterday. This was announced by the medical institution. The man is 51 years old, with chest trauma, he was admitted to the Clinic of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care.

The head-on collision between a diesel and an electric train occurred in the section between Svetrachenne and Kremikovtzi stations near Sofia. As a result of the collision, six people were injured and two died.

The head-on collision between a diesel and an electric train occurred in the section between Svetrachenne and Kremikovtzi stations near Sofia. As a result of the collision, six people were injured and two died.

