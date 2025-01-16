The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition

There is still a danger to the life of the man admitted to St. He has been hospitalised at St. Anne's Hospital since the crash between two freight trains yesterday. This was announced by the medical institution. The man is 51 years old, with chest trauma, he was admitted to the Clinic of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care.

The man admitted to St. Anna Hospital in Sofia after the crash between two freigh trains on January 15 is still in critical condition, the Hospital said on January 16. The man is 51 years old, with chest trauma, he was admitted to the Clinic of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care.

The head-on collision between a diesel and an electric train occurred in the section between Svetrachenne and Kremikovtzi stations near Sofia. As a result of the collision, six people were injured and two died.

