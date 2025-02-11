НОВИНИ
The man who stabbed a driver after a car crash on 'Tsarigradsko Shose' was detained

He was found in Pravets and iis already known to the police

задържаха мъжа намушка шофьор катастрофа цариградско шосе
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:27, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The man who stabbed a driver following a car accident on 'Tsarigradsko Shose' in Sofia on Febuary 11 has been arrested in Pravets.

The attacker, 35 years old, has a criminal record and is already known to the police for theft and inflicting bodily harm.

Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker

The incident occurred after a car crash in Sofia earlier today. One of the participants got out of the car and attacked the other driver with a knife. The victim sustained an injury to his forearm and was taken to hospital. The police have already identified and detained the suspect.

