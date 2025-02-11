НОВИНИ
Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker

In another accident, two people were injured

Снимка: BTA
от БНТ
16:26, 11.02.2025
Following a crash in the area of 'Tsarigradsko Shose' Blvd. and 'Pavel Krasov' street in Sofia, one of the participants in the accident got out of their car and stabbed the driver of the other vehicle with a knife, Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior. said on February 11.

The perpetrator is being sought by the police. The injured individual has a wound on one forearm and has been taken to hospital.

In another incident in the capital, on 'Atanas Dukov' street heading toward 'N. Y. Vaptsarov' Blvd., a car crashed into a concrete divider and then hit two parked cars in the opposite lane.

Two people were injured and were taken to hospital for examination.

