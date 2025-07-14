New Details Emerge on Largest Illegal Cigarettes Factory Ever Discovered in Bulgaria, Production Was Intended for the British Market

New revelations have emerged regarding the largest illegal cigarette factory ever uncovered in Bulgaria. Its production was reportedly intended primarily for the British market. This information was confirmed by Boyan Raev, Director of Bulgaria’s General Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime (GDBOP), following a meeting between the UK Ambassador and Bulgarian Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, on July 14.

The origin of the machinery used to produce the cigarettes, as well as the factory owners' links to smuggling channels, are part of the investigation.

As part of the broader investigation known as the “Customs Affair”, involving suspects Petya Bankova, father and son Marin and Stefan Dimitrov, and Nikola Nikolov—known as “Pascal”, several trucks carrying illegal cigarettes of unknown origin were intercepted.

Analysis of the cigarettes found at the factory near Haskovo (Southern Bulgaria) and comparison with those previously seized trucks suggest a connection. Investigators believe Pascal’s smuggling routes may have been supplied by this newly uncovered factory.

The factory reportedly began operations in 2022—coinciding with Pascal’s renewed smuggling activity.

Factory Hidden Beneath a Cattle Farm

The illegal production site was discovered 4 metres underground, beneath a modern cattle farm. The facility included a dining area and was concealed during construction. Five people are currently wanted in connection with the case, including businessman Stoycho Zakharev (nicknamed “Stoycho the Millionaire”) and Nikolay Perchemliev, who co-owns the cattle farm with his father.

Experts are expected to examine the machines tomorrow. Preliminary data suggest some of the equipment may have originated from the former “Tabac – Haskovo” factory. The machines have been heavily modernised, and a full forensic report is due by the end of the week.

A definitive answer is expected from an expert assessment, which should be completed by the end of the week. However, investigators already have data pointing them in a specific direction.

Five more suspects are currently being sought in connection with the largest illegal cigarettes factory ever uncovered in Bulgaria. Among them are businessman Stoycho Zakharev and Nikolay Perchemliev, who, along with his father, owns the legitimate business front — a cattle farm under which the cigarette factory was built.

Boyan Raev, Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP):"There are individuals involved who are currently being sought. Once they are located — which I hope will happen very soon — we will be able to bring additional charges against others as well."

Two Arrested Following the Uncovering of an Illegal Cigarette Production Facility in the Haskovo Region (photos)

Stoycho Zakharev, also known as "Stoycho the Millionaire," financed the construction of the factory, investigators have determined. Father and son Dimitar and Nikolay Perchemliev provided the cover — a cattle farm under which the cigarette factory was built. The construction of underground facilities had been planned from the design phase. At present, authorities are investigating the origins of the cigarette production machinery.

Boyan Raev, Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP):"Expert examinations will be conducted tomorrow, so by the end of the week we expect to determine where the machines came from and how they ended up in the factory."

Operational data indicates that the investor in the factory — Stoycho “The Millionaire” — is closely connected to the so-called “King of Cigarette Smuggling,” Nikola Nikolov – Pascal, who is currently still in Serbia. He is also known to have ties with father and son Marin and Stefan Dimitrov, who, along with Pascal, are defendants in the "Customs Affair" case.

Boyan Raev, Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP), commented:"We are working on a wide circle of individuals. I believe we have reached high within the hierarchy, and that will become clear as the investigation unfolds." BNT: After all, Haskovo is a specific region. Nikola Nikolov – Pascal, who remains in Serbia, is originally from there. Do you have evidence linking this factory to Pascal?" Raev: "I will not comment on names, nicknames, or any persons potentially involved. However, as I mentioned earlier, we’ve reached quite high in the hierarchy and will be verifying the involvement of anyone even higher up the chain."

The counterfeit cigarettes produced near Haskovo were primarily intended for the British market, investigators have found.

Boyan Raev, Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP):"Many of the security features found on the already manufactured cigarettes indicate that they were specifically meant for the UK market. In fact, the expert assessment from the preliminary inspection by our British counterparts also confirms that the products were destined for the United Kingdom and other EU countries."

The British Ambassador expressed gratitude for the expertly conducted special operation by GDBOP and for disrupting the distribution of excise goods into the UK and other European countries.

Evidence gathered so far also indicates that the factory started operating in 2022 and even third country nationals from the Asian region were employed as workers.