Largest Illegal Cigarettes Factory in Bulgaria Uncovered in Special Operation

During a joint special operation conducted by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) and the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office, the largest illegal cigarette manufacturing facility ever discovered in Bulgaria was uncovered in the area of the village of Momkovo, Haskovo Province.

Over 100 million cigarettes bearing various brand names were found on site. A large number of machines used for the production of the illegal cigarettes were also discovered, concealed in underground compartments.

Prosecutor Iliyan Rangelov, Head of Department at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office; Hristo Krastev, spokesperson for the Prosecutor General; Interior Minister Daniel Mitov; and GDBOP Director Boyan Raev provided additional details on the case.

Several individuals were detained during the operation, according to Interior Minister Daniel Mitov, who spoke at a press briefing on July 10 following the raid carried out by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime and the Prosecutor’s Office.