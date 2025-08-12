БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
A Lesson in Humanity: Sixteen-Year-Old Tirelessly Helps Battle the Wildfire in Sungurlare

A teenager from Sofia travelled to his grandmother’s for the summer holidays – and when disaster struck, he refused to stand by and watch.

Amid the ashes and smoke of the disaster in the Sungurlare area, hope arrives on two wheels. It is carried by 16-year-old Daniel Galabov, who came to spend the summer with his grandmother. How does a city boy confront the despair left behind by the flames? And how strong can hope be?

Daniel is a pupil in Sofia and spends every summer in Sungurlare. This year’s holiday has been different – he has seen first-hand how terrifying and merciless a wildfire can be. Instead of fleeing home, he refused to remain idle and set off along the dusty tracks of the disaster zone to help – armed only with a backpack, water, and his bicycle.

Daniel Galabov, volunteer:
"I’m helping to put out the forest fire. I give water and food to the firefighters, help extinguish the flames with shovels, and assist the animals in any way I can. If they’ve collapsed from the heat, we give them water and food and move them to safety, because it’s burning down below and it’s not safe for them."

He says he is not afraid of the fire. Nor does he see himself as a hero – but he happily recalls rescuing a squirrel from the roadside.

"I saw it lying by the road and went to see if it was alive. Its eyes opened slightly. I poured water into my hand… it looked up, began to drink, and after five or ten minutes it perked up and ran off into a meadow before disappearing into the forest."

A lesson in humanity from a 16-year-old who already understands the truly important things in life.

"My mum and dad have simply brought me up this way – they’ve taught me to help people in need, to assist in any way I can."

Today, Daniel dreams of becoming a soldier – and of continuing to help others.

