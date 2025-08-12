Over 3,300 Speeding Offences Recorded in Blagoevgrad District in Just One Week

More than 3,300 breaches of permitted speed limits have been detected in the Blagoevgrad district within a single week, according to data from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

The offences were recorded using seven technical devices installed at high-risk road sections. Nearly 1,000 of the violations occurred within populated areas.

According to Chief Inspector Sergey Aleksov, Head of the Traffic Police Sector at the Blagoevgrad Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the main cause of road traffic accidents in the region is not speeding but dangerous manoeuvres.

A further seven speed-control cameras are expected to be delivered in the coming weeks.