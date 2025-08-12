БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Заради бедност, миграция или ранни бракове: Над 430 деца...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Военен дрон изплува на плаж в Созопол (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Претърсват търговци на оръжие у нас заради съмнения, че...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Пожарът над Илинденци навлезе в Национален парк Пирин
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
"Един политик тръгва да си прави държавни магазини с...
Чете се за: 09:02 мин.
16 000 декара изпепели големият пожар край Сунгурларе -...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Over 3,300 Speeding Offences Recorded in Blagoevgrad District in Just One Week

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
EN
Запази

Nearly 1,000 of the violations were within settlements

внимание общинските камери вече следят превишена скорост нарушения пътищата
Снимка: The image is illustrative

More than 3,300 breaches of permitted speed limits have been detected in the Blagoevgrad district within a single week, according to data from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

The offences were recorded using seven technical devices installed at high-risk road sections. Nearly 1,000 of the violations occurred within populated areas.

According to Chief Inspector Sergey Aleksov, Head of the Traffic Police Sector at the Blagoevgrad Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the main cause of road traffic accidents in the region is not speeding but dangerous manoeuvres.

A further seven speed-control cameras are expected to be delivered in the coming weeks.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Военен дрон изплува на плаж в Созопол (СНИМКИ)
1
Военен дрон изплува на плаж в Созопол (СНИМКИ)
САЩ и Китай си стиснаха ръцете
2
САЩ и Китай си стиснаха ръцете
"Демократи за силна България": Заплаха за сигурността на държавата е откриване на Генерално консулство на Руската федерация във Варна
3
"Демократи за силна България": Заплаха за сигурността на...
16 000 декара изпепели големият пожар край Сунгурларе - битката продължава
4
16 000 декара изпепели големият пожар край Сунгурларе - битката...
"Абсолютно безобразие": Капитанът на самолета е малък диктатор
5
"Абсолютно безобразие": Капитанът на самолета е малък...
Пожарът в Пирин не стихва
6
Пожарът в Пирин не стихва

Най-четени

След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в Пловдив може да поевтинее
1
След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
3
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
4
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за красота спират работа с продукти, съдържащи TPO
5
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за...
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
6
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...

More from: Bulgaria

How Did the Military Drone End Up on a Beach in Sozopol?
How Did the Military Drone End Up on a Beach in Sozopol?
Exhibition Showcases Archaeological Finds from a Thracian Burial Site Uncovered near Topolovgrad Exhibition Showcases Archaeological Finds from a Thracian Burial Site Uncovered near Topolovgrad
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
A Lesson in Humanity: Sixteen-Year-Old Tirelessly Helps Battle the Wildfire in Sungurlare A Lesson in Humanity: Sixteen-Year-Old Tirelessly Helps Battle the Wildfire in Sungurlare
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Plovdiv Regional Epizootic Commission to Seek Additional State Support over Continued Sheep and Goat Pox Restrictions Plovdiv Regional Epizootic Commission to Seek Additional State Support over Continued Sheep and Goat Pox Restrictions
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Large Quantity of “Laughing Gas” and Latex Balloons Seized Near Chernomorets Large Quantity of “Laughing Gas” and Latex Balloons Seized Near Chernomorets
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Man Arrested in Pleven for Causing Large Grass and Shrub Fire Near Bukovlak Man Arrested in Pleven for Causing Large Grass and Shrub Fire Near Bukovlak
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.

Водещи новини

От София до Мексико: Българска оръжейна компания под прицела на три държави
От София до Мексико: Българска оръжейна компания под прицела на три...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Големият пожар край Сунгурларе е почти овладян, евакуираните от с. Скала се върнаха в домовете си Големият пожар край Сунгурларе е почти овладян, евакуираните от с. Скала се върнаха в домовете си
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Борбата с огъня в Пирин: Заради върхово горене гасят само хеликоптери, екипите са изтеглени Борбата с огъня в Пирин: Заради върхово горене гасят само хеликоптери, екипите са изтеглени
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Срещу пожарите: От 2022 г. има системи за гасене от въздух - защо не се използват? Срещу пожарите: От 2022 г. има системи за гасене от въздух - защо не се използват?
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
У нас
От 2026 г. – въвежда се и 24-часова винетка
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
От днес мобилно приложение показва цените на лекарствата в аптеките...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Как военният дрон е достигнал плажа в Созопол?
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
САЩ и Китай удължиха търговското примирие с още 90 дни
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ